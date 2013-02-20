Ad
euobserver
The deal kicks a eurozone debt redemption fund into the long grass (Photo: Luc Mercelis)

EU deal on eurozone rules after MEPs back down on debt fund

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU lawmakers reached a deal on tightening the eurozone's economic governance rules on Wednesday (20 February), after MEPs conceded defeat on the swift creation of a fund to pool sovereign debt.

The deal, which has to be signed off by governments before a final vote in Parliament next month, tightens the EU-level scrutiny of national budgets.

Eurozone countries will now be required to submit their budget plans to the European Commission and euro finance ministers to ensure that t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Deal near on eurozone economic governance laws, says Rehn
Parliament wants equal powers over EU economic governance
The deal kicks a eurozone debt redemption fund into the long grass (Photo: Luc Mercelis)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections