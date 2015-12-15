Italy clarifies position on Russia sanctions

Italy’s foreign minister has indicated that Rome will back extension of EU economic sanctions on Russia when leaders meet on Thursday (17 December).
Paolo Gentiloni told press after a ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Monday: “The roll-over of the sanctions will be taken on the basis of Minsk implementation, and this is what will happen.”
“They [sanctions] last until the end of January, so there’s no urgency to talk about this matter [today] … we believe the summit is the best pl...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
