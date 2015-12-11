Who speaks for the EU at Paris climate summit?

Fame is a relative concept at an international conference on climate change.

The journalist asking a question at a press conference on Friday (11 December) could be forgiven for not knowing that Carole Dieschbourg, Luxembourg's 38-year-old minister for environment, also speaks on behalf of the entire European Union.

Even within the EU there will be many people who do not know that Luxembourg currently holds the six-month rotating Council presidency, and that the Green Luxembourgia...