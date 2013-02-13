Ad
Turkey has been in EU membership talks since 2005 (Photo: svenwerk)

France ready to unblock EU-Turkey talks

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

France wants to "give a new impetus" to Turkey's EU membership talks, allowing negotiations to resume this week after a break of almost three years.

"We are favourable to the idea of opening talks on what is called chapter 22," French foreign minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday (12 February) in Paris after meeting his Turkish counterpart on the margins of a conference on Libya.

A spokesman for the foreign ministry later the same day confirmed that France, a long-term opponent ...

