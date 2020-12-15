EU holds nuclear talks in shadow of Iran hanging

The EU has appealed for Iran to halt a second high-profile hanging, but said nuclear arms talks will go on regardless of human rights abuses or related blacklists.
"We're doing what we can, seeking clarification from our Iranian partners, doing outreach, and hoping that the execution will not proceed," an EU foreign service spokesman said in Brussels on Monday (14 December), referring to Ahmadreza Djalali, a dual Swedish-Iranian national sentenced to die for espionage.
Iran, on ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
