Thaci dispute highlights bad will in Serbia relations

A dispute over the Kosovo FM’s visit to Belgrade has exposed bad feeling in Kosovo-Serb and EU-Serb relations.

The Kosovo foreign minister, Hashim Thaci, was recently invited by the Youth Education Committee, a Serb NGO, to visit the Serb capital for a seminar on EU integration.

But the former Kosovar guerrilla chief cancelled the trip when Serbia said he’d be arrested on the basis of an old warrant.

The warrant stems from his conviction, in absentia, for “terrorism” in 1...