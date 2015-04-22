Ad
Thaci (l) and Dacic unveiled the 'normalisation' accord in Brussels in 2013 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Thaci dispute highlights bad will in Serbia relations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A dispute over the Kosovo FM’s visit to Belgrade has exposed bad feeling in Kosovo-Serb and EU-Serb relations.

The Kosovo foreign minister, Hashim Thaci, was recently invited by the Youth Education Committee, a Serb NGO, to visit the Serb capital for a seminar on EU integration.

But the former Kosovar guerrilla chief cancelled the trip when Serbia said he’d be arrested on the basis of an old warrant.

The warrant stems from his conviction, in absentia, for “terrorism” in 1...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

