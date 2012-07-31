Lack of funding may force Syrian refugees into Europe

Neighbouring countries surrounding war-ravaged Syria may seal off their borders if they can no longer absorb the increasing number of refugees, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) representative to Jordan, Andrew Harper, told EUobserver on Tuesday (31 July).

"If countries feel they cannot absorb the number of refugees, they have little choice but to close the borders," he said.

Refugees will be forced to return to Syria or go elsewhere like Europe, Harper explained.

On Sunday, Jo...