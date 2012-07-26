Ad
'We will look at the facts, not at the promises', said commissioner Reding. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU commission still 'very worried' about Romanian democracy

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding on Wednesday (25 July) said she remains 'very much worried' about the state of democracy in Romania, noting that Bucharest has yet to fulfill the reform promises it has made.

"I am still very much worried about the state of democracy in Romania and so is the commission," Reding said during a press conference in Brussels.

The EU commission last week set out an 11-point to-do list for the Romanian government so it could "come back to an equilib...

