Thousands of undocumented migrants from Greece have arrived by ferry to ports in Italy since 2011 (Photo: Paolo Margari)

Commission probes Italy asylum abuse allegations

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is looking into allegations Italy is abusing the rights of asylum seekers by sending unaccompanied minors back to Greece.

EU law requires member states to thoroughly process asylum claims and applications.

But according to a joint-report by the Greek Refugee Council and the German-based Pro Asyl earlier this month, Italy is returning undocumented migrants and asylum seekers to Greece without any proper checks.

“If appropriate the Commission will not...

