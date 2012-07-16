Merkel links federal election with Europe

Next year's federal elections in Germany will be about Europe, said Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has spent the past two years shaping the eurozone's answer to its debt crisis in the face of scepticism at home.

"Next year's vote will also be about the situation in Europe and what expectations we have for Europe," the chancellor said in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF.

She said her own personal vision of the EU was of a "stability union" that has a presence on the world st...