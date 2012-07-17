Ad
Adrian Severin has still not resigned from the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Romanian MEP charged with defrauding over €400,000

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Adrian Severin, a Romanian MEP accused of having taken bribes from journalists posing as lobbyists, has been charged with siphoning €436,000 from the EU budget.

Anti-corruption prosecutors in Bucharest on Monday (16 July) said they had filed new charges against Severin, after having started an investigation linked to the 'cash for amendments' scandal uncovered by the Sunday Times last year.

"Proceedings were launched for a new offence of forgery and the use of forgeries that res...

