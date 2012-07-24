Ad
Jose Manuel Barroso has spoken a lot about Greece in recent times but not visited since 2009 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Barroso to visit Greece as turmoil continues

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso will visit Greece Thursday in his first trip to the country since the outbreak of the financial crisis.

President Barroso will meet Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to "discuss the overall situation in Europe and obviously particularly focusing on Greece," a commission spokesperson said Tuesday (24 July).

The spokesperson played down the significance of the meeting by saying it was part of "regular contacts" between the commission pr...

