Outgoing EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell at a war memorial in Kyiv on 9 November. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU drafts new Russia sanctions, amid US limbo

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels ,

EU countries have started compiling a 15th round of Russia sanctions, despite a potential U-turn in US foreign policy.

The 27 European capitals have begun sending national wish-lists for new anti-Russian measures to the European Commission in Brussels, diplomats said on Monday (11 November). 

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

