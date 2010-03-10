Ashton sets out vision for EU foreign policy

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Wednesday (10 March) sought to draw a line under her stormy first 100 days in office by giving a wide-ranging speech to MEPs outlining her vision for future European foreign policy.

The keenly-anticipated address emphasized the importance of the EU pulling together on foreign policy or facing the alternative of other powers - notably Asian powers - taking a leading role in world affairs instead.

"In the last 60 years, our share of glob...