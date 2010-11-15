Ad
euobserver
Nobel peace prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi was detained for 15 out of the 21 past years (Photo: Nobel Peace Center)

Europe calls for democracy in Burma after Suu Kyi release

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A plethora of European leaders welcomed the release of Burmese democracy fighter Aung San Suu Kyi over the week-end and urged the military junta in Rangoon to free the remaining political prisoners. Human rights groups called the release a "cynical ploy" to divert attention from the recent rigged elections.

Called a "personal hero of mine" by US President Barack Obama and an "inspiration" to the leaders of France, Britain and Germany, Ms Suu Kyi was released from house arrest on Saturd...

EU & the World
euobserver

