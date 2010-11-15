Europe calls for democracy in Burma after Suu Kyi release

A plethora of European leaders welcomed the release of Burmese democracy fighter Aung San Suu Kyi over the week-end and urged the military junta in Rangoon to free the remaining political prisoners. Human rights groups called the release a "cynical ploy" to divert attention from the recent rigged elections.

Called a "personal hero of mine" by US President Barack Obama and an "inspiration" to the leaders of France, Britain and Germany, Ms Suu Kyi was released from house arrest on Saturd...