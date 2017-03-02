Ad
euobserver
Avramopoulos: "The best interest of the child must always be respected. Return may be in the best interest of the child." (Photo: EC/Berlaymont)

EU wants rejected migrants, including minors, locked up

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is piling on pressure for governments to send unwanted migrants packing, including children, and lock up those at risk of disappearing before deportation.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the EU commissioner for migration, told reporters on Thursday (2 March) that EU states should not hesitate to detain anyone at risk of absconding for the maximum legal limit of 18 months allowed under EU law.\n \n"In certain countries, the maximum length duration set by national law is mu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Women and child refugees face abuse in French camp
Athens: Refugee kids stuck in EU limbo
Avramopoulos: "The best interest of the child must always be respected. Return may be in the best interest of the child." (Photo: EC/Berlaymont)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections