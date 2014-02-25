Post-Yanukovych Ukraine seeks financial aid from EU and US

The EU and US are preparing financial aid to help prevent state bankruptcy in Ukraine, amid belligerent rhetoric by Russia.

The US embassy in Kiev has said deputy secretary of state William Burns will travel to Ukraine on Tuesday (25 February) with US treasury officials to “work in concert with partners such as the EU and the IMF [International Monetary Fund] to discuss needed financial support.”

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton alreadt met with Ukraine’s acting finance ...