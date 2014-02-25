Ad
Ashton in Kiev: Russian TV says the EU and US are orchestrating 'regime change' by 'fascists' (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Post-Yanukovych Ukraine seeks financial aid from EU and US

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and US are preparing financial aid to help prevent state bankruptcy in Ukraine, amid belligerent rhetoric by Russia.

The US embassy in Kiev has said deputy secretary of state William Burns will travel to Ukraine on Tuesday (25 February) with US treasury officials to “work in concert with partners such as the EU and the IMF [International Monetary Fund] to discuss needed financial support.”

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton alreadt met with Ukraine’s acting finance ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

