French minister's anti-Roma remarks draw EU criticism

Comments by France’s interior minister to send the majority of Roma “back to the borders” have drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups and the European Commission.
The minister, Manuel Valls, told French media on Wednesday (25 September) that France is not “there to welcome these populations."
He said the Roma should return to their home countries to assimilate there instead.
He made similar comments earlier on Tuesday when he told French radio “these populations ha...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
