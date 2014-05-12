Ad
euobserver
The EU and US criticised Putin's Crimea visit (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU ministers weigh reaction to Ukraine referendums

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers are expected to give a low key reaction to the weekend’s referendums on independence in eastern Ukraine.

One diplomat said the bloc is likely to broaden the designation of the EU’s Russia blacklist to enable it to target more senior Kremlin officials in future, but that ministers will not add new names to the existing list-of-48 when they meet in Brussels on Monday (12 May).

“Some colleagues still believe there’s a possibility of resolving the situation with p...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

