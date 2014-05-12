EU ministers weigh reaction to Ukraine referendums

EU foreign ministers are expected to give a low key reaction to the weekend’s referendums on independence in eastern Ukraine.

One diplomat said the bloc is likely to broaden the designation of the EU’s Russia blacklist to enable it to target more senior Kremlin officials in future, but that ministers will not add new names to the existing list-of-48 when they meet in Brussels on Monday (12 May).

“Some colleagues still believe there’s a possibility of resolving the situation with p...