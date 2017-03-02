MEPs attack EU officials over US visas

MEPs have said US visitors to the EU should be forced to buy visas because of America’s travel restrictions on a handful of member states.

The European Parliament's non-binding resolution was adopted by a show of hands in a plenary session in Brussels on Thursday (2 March).

The issue is more of an internal EU battle than a genuine dispute with the US, but risks harming relations.

Under EU law, the European Commission was obliged to impose US visas in April 2016 because the...