MEPs attack EU officials over US visas

MEPs have said US visitors to the EU should be forced to buy visas because of America’s travel restrictions on a handful of member states.
The European Parliament's non-binding resolution was adopted by a show of hands in a plenary session in Brussels on Thursday (2 March).
The issue is more of an internal EU battle than a genuine dispute with the US, but risks harming relations.
Under EU law, the European Commission was obliged to impose US visas in April 2016 because the...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
