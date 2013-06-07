Ad
Financial products worth $300bn are set by Libor (Photo: stefan)

New EU rules to stop banks rigging benchmarks

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Banks should publicly detail how and why they set financial sector benchmarks, according to new rules on rate-setting published by EU regulators Thursday (6 June).

The regime, prepared by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Paris-based pan-European watchdog, would require rate-setting panels to publish information showing how they have arrived at their decisions.

They would also require data on calculation methods and quotes for all benchmarks, while continge...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

