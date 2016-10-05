Ad
Kabul's international airport (Photo: UR-SDV)

EU mulls 'migrant' terminal at Kabul airport

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU and Afghanistan are looking into creating a new terminal at Kabul's airport designed specifically for migrants rejected by EU states.

The plan is part of a broader deal on stepping up the returns of rejected asylum seekers from the EU to Afghanistan signed over the weekend.

The deal, made public on Monday (4 October), says "both sides will explore the possibility to...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Kabul's international airport (Photo: UR-SDV)

