Ukrainians, but not Europeans, believe they can beat Russia in battle

Most Ukrainians believe they can defeat Russia on the battlefield, but many in the EU are sceptical — posing questions for Western leaders.
Some 58 percent of Ukrainians believe Russia can be defeated and only one percent think Moscow will win the war, while 30 percent think the conflict will end in a negotiated settlement, according to Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
