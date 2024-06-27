Ad
euobserver
Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas at Nato HQ in Brussels ahead of the EU summit (Photo: nato.int)

Focus on Russia, as Kallas in reach of EU top job

EU & the World
Migration
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

There was hard talk on Russia but nothing on Gaza from Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Thursday (27 June) morning, as she prepared to take over the EU's top diplomatic post. 

Kallas said Ukraine must "win the war" with Russia and that its entry into Nato was "inevitable" at a press point with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU leaders set to agree on top jobs, as Zelensky visits Brussels
Meloni gains EU clout, targets women’s and LGBTQ+ rights at home
Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas at Nato HQ in Brussels ahead of the EU summit (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections