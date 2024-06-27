Focus on Russia, as Kallas in reach of EU top job

There was hard talk on Russia but nothing on Gaza from Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Thursday (27 June) morning, as she prepared to take over the EU's top diplomatic post.
Kallas said Ukraine must "win the war" with Russia and that its entry into Nato was "inevitable" at a press point with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
