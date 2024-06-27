Focus on Russia, as Kallas in reach of EU top job

There was hard talk on Russia but nothing on Gaza from Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Thursday (27 June) morning, as she prepared to take over the EU's top diplomatic post.

Kallas said Ukraine must "win the war" with Russia and that its entry into Nato was "inevitable" at a press point with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg. Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Already a member? Login here