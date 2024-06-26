Meloni gains EU clout, targets women’s and LGBTQ+ rights at home

Though nationalist Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has a reputation for playing nice at EU-level, her government has waged a war against abortion and LGBTQ+ families at home, Italian citizens and experts warn.
Capitalising on the success of her European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) in the European elections, Meloni and her allies are Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.