Von der Leyen evokes 'innovative strategies' to tackle asylum

The new European Commission will be open to "innovative strategies" to tackle asylum.
The term was cited in a letter by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and sent Tuesday (25 June) to EU leaders ahead of a summit in Brussels.
"Many member states are looking at innovative...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
