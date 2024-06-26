Ad
euobserver
Ideas are being floated to offshore asylum responsibilities to countries outside the European Union. (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

Von der Leyen evokes 'innovative strategies' to tackle asylum

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The new European Commission will be open to "innovative strategies" to tackle asylum.

The term was cited in a letter by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and sent Tuesday (25 June) to EU leaders ahead of a summit in Brussels.

"Many member states are looking at innovative...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

15 EU states want 'outside the box' ideas to curtail migrant arrivals
Ideas are being floated to offshore asylum responsibilities to countries outside the European Union. (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections