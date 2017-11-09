New Nato centres respond to Russia threat

Nato defence ministers have agreed to create two new command centres in Europe to respond to the growing threat from Russia.

One of them, an Atlantic command, will protect maritime lanes to secure the movement of heavy equipment from the US or Canada to Europe. The other one will be a logistics hub for movement of equipment and troops around Europe.

The move represents a reversal of Nato policy after the Cold War.

The alliance used to have 33 command centres with 33,000 sta...