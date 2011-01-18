Poland unilaterally imposes Belarus sanctions

Poland has unilaterally slapped visa sanctions on Belarus officials involved in last month's election crackdown, declining to wait for an EU-level decision due later this month.

A Polish diplomat told EUobserver that the visa ban, which covers Polish territory only, has been put in place following an earlier warning by the Polish foreign ministry on 30 December.

He declined to confirm whether or not Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko is himself persona non grata. But he said the...