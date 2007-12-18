Putin accepts role as prime minister

Russian president Vladimir Putin seems set to retain power even after his second presidential term expires next year, as he has accepted an offer to serve as prime minister.
"If citizens show trust in Dmitry Medvedev and elect him president, I will be ready to head the government without changing the institutional powers of the president and government", Mr Putin said on Monday (17 December), the Moscow Times reports.
The announcement was made at a congress of United Russia - the...
