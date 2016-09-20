Hungary distances itself from Slovak 'Brexit' threat

Hungary has distanced itself from threats to veto a UK deal should EU migrants not receive "equal" treatment once Britain leaves the EU.

Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico said over the weekend that the Visegrad countries - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia - would veto any deal that did not guarantee equal rights to their citizens working and living in Britain.

But Zoltan Kovacs, who speaks on behalf of Hungary's prime minister, played down Fico's comments.