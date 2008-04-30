Ad
The Kodori Gorge, Abkhazia. Russia has accused Georgia of sending 1,500 troops into the region. (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU warns Russia against boosting troops in Georgian breakaway regions

by Renata Goldirova and Leigh Phillips,

In a sharp escalation of tensions in the South Caucasus, Russia has claimed that Georgia is set to invade its breakaway region of Abkhazia and is increasing the number of Russian troops there and in South Ossetia in response. The EU's foreign policy chief, Javier Solana, has warned Russia against such a move.

"Even if the increase in peacekeepers is within limits, if we want to diminish the perception of tensions, I don't think it is a wise measure to increase now," EU foreign policy ch...

