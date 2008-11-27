Ad
euobserver
The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel - site of one of the Mumbai attacks (Photo: PlaneMad (Wikipedia))

EU condemns Mumbai attacks

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Union has condemned the gunmen responsible for the killing of some 101 individuals and injuring 287 in a series of attacks across seven sites in Mumbai's tourist and commercial districts.

The French EU presidency has reacted "with horror and indignation at the terrorist acts perpetrated in Mumbai, India, and condemns them in the strongest terms."

The presidency "knows the attachment the Indian people have for democracy - the target of such terrorist acts."

"Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel - site of one of the Mumbai attacks (Photo: PlaneMad (Wikipedia))

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections