EU condemns Mumbai attacks

The European Union has condemned the gunmen responsible for the killing of some 101 individuals and injuring 287 in a series of attacks across seven sites in Mumbai's tourist and commercial districts.

The French EU presidency has reacted "with horror and indignation at the terrorist acts perpetrated in Mumbai, India, and condemns them in the strongest terms."

The presidency "knows the attachment the Indian people have for democracy - the target of such terrorist acts."

