EU-China business training scheme extended

The European Commission and the Chinese government have decided to extend the EU-China Managers Exchange and Training Programme (METP).

METP was launched in July 2006 as a four-year intergovernmental programme comprising four intakes of participants, but this latest decision provides an opportunity for more to avail of the scheme.

So far, roughly 400 managers from China and the European Union have been provided with training and internship opportunities, with the aim to provide a...