The Czechs would like Barack Obama to send a signal to smaller EU countries from Russia's former sphere of influence (Photo: The Israel Project)

Prague courts Obama for April visit

by Valentina Pop,

With less than two months to go until the new US president's first visit to Europe, Czech officials are pushing for an EU-US meeting to be held in Prague.

"It's our impression that the new administration doesn't just care about the fat cats - Germany, France and Britain - but they care about the small countries, too," Czech foreign minister, Karel Schwarzenberg, told the International Herald Tribune newspaper.

"It's important that the United States also do this in a country that 2...

