Estonia expels more Russian diplomats in model for EU

EU countries should consider a new round of Russian diplomatic expulsions, Estonia has said after ejecting 21 more Russians.

"In the context of Russia's ongoing full-scale war on the soil of Europe against Ukraine, it's worth considering also by other countries in the Western community," Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu told EUobserver on Wednesday (11 January).

"It's a solely individual and sovereign decision whether to do so," he added.

But "it's one way to protes...