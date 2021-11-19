EU Commission told to improve legal definition of 'terrorism'

The European Commission should give greater legal clarity on the definition of "terrorism" in EU criminal law - to prevent abuses of fundamental rights and discrimination, a report from the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) found on Thursday (18 November).
The EU directive on combating terrorism was adopted four years ago, to respond to the phenomenon of foreign fighters and to help member states address the threats of terrorist attacks.
The main novelty of the directive, which...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
