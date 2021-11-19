Ad
euobserver
The Berlin Christmas market attack of 2016. The EU counter-terrorism directive, adopted four years ago, marks 'a shift towards a preventive approach' (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

EU Commission told to improve legal definition of 'terrorism'

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission should give greater legal clarity on the definition of "terrorism" in EU criminal law - to prevent abuses of fundamental rights and discrimination, a report from the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) found on Thursday (18 November).

The EU directive on combating terrorism was adopted four years ago, to respond to the phenomenon of foreign fighters and to help member states address the threats of terrorist attacks.

The main novelty of the directive, which...

