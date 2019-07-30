EU's rule-of-law blueprint: two out of three is not enough

There is plenty to welcome in the European Commission's blueprint for action on the rule of law, published this month in response to consultation.
Of its three sections – promoting a rule of law culture, prevention and enforcement – the first is hard to fault.
However, the other two both have significant gaps.
In particular, the document fails to even discuss the most pressing problem facing the E...
Justine N Stefanelli is a senior research fellow at the Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law in London.
