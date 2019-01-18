Aachen treaty and Brexit endgame This WEEK

Germany and France are set to renew the alliance that kept European integration rolling on Tuesday (22 January) in Aachen.
The two countries agreed to deepen a 1963 treaty of post-war reconciliation in a bid to show that the European Union's main axis remains strong and it will be able to counter increasing euroscepticism and nationalism in Europe.
It comes as Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini has recently said t...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
