Ad
euobserver
Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel will sign the Aachen treaty to strengthen EU cooperation, and give Germany a stronger voice in the UN (Photo: Consilium)

Aachen treaty and Brexit endgame This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Germany and France are set to renew the alliance that kept European integration rolling on Tuesday (22 January) in Aachen.

The two countries agreed to deepen a 1963 treaty of post-war reconciliation in a bid to show that the European Union's main axis remains strong and it will be able to counter increasing euroscepticism and nationalism in Europe.

It comes as Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini has recently said t...

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UK parliament rejects May's Brexit deal in historic defeat
Brexit delay 'reasonable', as May tries cross-party talks
Italy and Poland in talks on anti-EU league
EU needs to stand apart from US, France and Germany say
Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel will sign the Aachen treaty to strengthen EU cooperation, and give Germany a stronger voice in the UN (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections