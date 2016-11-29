EU pushes to finalise security laws

The European commission is hoping to push through three bills on security before the end of the year, amid intensive lobbying and criticism from experts.
Julian King, the commissioner for security union, told MEPs on Monday (29 November) that the EU must respond to terrorism, cyber-crime and serious and organised crime.
"Neither terrorism nor organised crime respects national borders," he said.
A directive on combating terrorism, a directive on firearms, and an amendment to ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
