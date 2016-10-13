EU powers draft post-Brexit defence plan

The four largest EU powers after Brexit aim to create a new military structure to conduct crisis missions in Africa and to deter Russia.

France, Italy, Germany, and Spain set our their plan in a letter, circulated on Monday (10 October) and seen by EUobserver, from their defence ministers to their counterparts in the other 24 EU states.

They said the EU should have a “permanent” and “autonomous” capability to “plan and conduct” overseas military operations “from low to high inte...