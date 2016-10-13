EU powers draft post-Brexit defence plan

The four largest EU powers after Brexit aim to create a new military structure to conduct crisis missions in Africa and to deter Russia.
France, Italy, Germany, and Spain set our their plan in a letter, circulated on Monday (10 October) and seen by EUobserver, from their defence ministers to their counterparts in the other 24 EU states.
They said the EU should have a “permanent” and “autonomous” capability to “plan and conduct” overseas military operations “from low to high inte...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.