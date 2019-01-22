European Parliament targets 'fake' political groups

Additional restrictions on creating European political groups are being formulated - to prevent the abuse of public funding and wider influence in EU lawmaking.
The move is being spearheaded by Jo Leinen, a German socialist MEP, who says so-called 'fake political groups' in the European Parliament are abusing parliamentary privileges to secure funding and influence.
His initial point of contention is the unnatural alliance between Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement and ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
