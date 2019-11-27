Von der Leyen team voted in by MEPs - amid warnings

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the first female head of the EU executive, and her team of commissioners was approved on Wednesday (27 November) by MEPs in Strasbourg.

Von der Leyen, who herself only narrowly secured the parliament's support to be president back in July by just nine votes, has now received more votes than Jean-Claude Juncker, her predecessor's 423 votes in 2014.

Out of the 707 MEP votes cast, the new commission received 461 votes, with 157 against ...