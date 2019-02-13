Ad
Nord Stream 2 is controversial because eastern EU states, such as Poland, fear Russia could use it cut off supplies to them for the sake of political blackmail (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Germany bound to apply EU rules to Russia pipeline

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Germany will need to make sure that EU rules are being followed by Russia's controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline currently under construction, it was decided in negotiations between EU institutions on Tuesday evening (12 February).

The negotiators agreed that the EU's energy market rules will also apply to pipelines coming in from third countries.

Those EU rules include anti-monopoly safeguards, like a requirement for what is called ownership unbundling: that is, the pipeline ...

