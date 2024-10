The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its economic forecasts for the eurozone and the UK this year, but said British growth would slow down in 2018.

In an update to its biannual World Outlook published on Monday (16 January), the IMF said the eurozone would grow by 1.6 percent in 2017, a 0.1 percentage point increase on the forecasts published in October.

It expects the eurozone economy to grow ...