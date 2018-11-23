UK and EU draft 'letter to Santa' on future relations

A draft accord on future UK-EU ties has envisaged "ambitious, broad, [and] deep" trade relations, but its lack of detail was immediately attacked by British MPs, one of whom said it looked "like a letter to Santa".
It said nothing on the thorny issue of Gibraltar and next to nothing on fisheries.\n \nBut it went into some specifics on visa-free travel, future security arrangements, and the role of the EU court in settling disputes.
The 26-page text, published on Thursday (22 Nove...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
