UK and EU draft 'letter to Santa' on future relations

A draft accord on future UK-EU ties has envisaged "ambitious, broad, [and] deep" trade relations, but its lack of detail was immediately attacked by British MPs, one of whom said it looked "like a letter to Santa".

It said nothing on the thorny issue of Gibraltar and next to nothing on fisheries.



But it went into some specifics on visa-free travel, future security arrangements, and the role of the EU court in settling disputes.

The 26-page text, published on Thursday (22 Nove...