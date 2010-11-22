Schwarzenegger wary of EU, Chinese competition

Outgoing Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has identified Europe and China as key rivals in the battle to create green jobs.

Famed for his "I'll be back" quip in the Terminator film, the former Hollywood star also hinted at a future environmental role when speaking to journalists on Friday (19 November).

"The question really is whether … we want to see this explosion in green technology, this explosion in jobs, in China, in Japan, South Korea or Europe; or d...