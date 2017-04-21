Ad
Barnier will have to negotiate for keeping the jurisdiction of the ECJ post-Brexit (Photo: European Commission)

Report: Post-Brexit payments, ECJ jurisdiction could last years

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK could be paying off its financial obligations to the EU and remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice for years after Brexit, and allow relatives of EU citizens already living in the UK settle with their family after the negotiations, an EU's draft negotiating document shows.

The draft mandate for EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, seen by Reuters, echoes the draft negotiating guidelines to be adopted by EU leaders next week, and foreshadows a clash with Lo...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Barnier will have to negotiate for keeping the jurisdiction of the ECJ post-Brexit (Photo: European Commission)

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

