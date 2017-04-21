Report: Post-Brexit payments, ECJ jurisdiction could last years

The UK could be paying off its financial obligations to the EU and remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice for years after Brexit, and allow relatives of EU citizens already living in the UK settle with their family after the negotiations, an EU's draft negotiating document shows.

The draft mandate for EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, seen by Reuters, echoes the draft negotiating guidelines to be adopted by EU leaders next week, and foreshadows a clash with Lo...