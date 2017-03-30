New model needed to save EU

Since 2010, Greece has been experiencing one of the deepest financial and social crises, as a result of decades-long mismanagement and corruption by the political leadership of the ND and Pasok parties.

In addition to that, austerity politics have further damaged an already weak economy with deep-rooted structural problems.

Between 2010 and 2014, the economic policy mix that has been implemented did not address the causes of the financial crisis, but, to the contrary, it worsene...