Eurosceptics fail to amend British bill on EU

British Prime Minister David Cameron has survived an initial challenge from eurosceptic Conservative MPs who are demanding a more hawkish version of the government-proposed bill on the European Union.

The bill - known as the 'referendum lock' - states that "substantial" EU treaty changes must first be approved by UK voters in a referendum, but Tory MPs who failed to secure a number of amendments on Tuesday (11 January) say the bill has been watered down to appease pro-European coalitio...