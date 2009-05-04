Israel's hard-right foreign minister begins European tour

Israel's hard-right foreign minister, Avigdor Lieberman, begins his European tour on Monday (4 May) in a bid to soothe European Union concerns over the new government's commitment to the peace process.

Mr Lieberman's trip comes amid tensions between the Czech Republic, currently chair of the EU's six-month rotating presidency and the European Commission over a freezing of an upgrade in EU-Israeli relations until Tel Aviv reaffirms its commitment.

His main message is expected to ca...